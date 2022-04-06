The anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident marked quietly in the team’s hometown

The fourth anniversary of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus accident will bring calm in a community that has been “changed forever.”

On April 6, 2018, a semi collided with a Junior A hockey team bus, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

“We consulted with the families and those involved and they determined they would have a low-key ceremony today,” city mayor Michael Beheel told CTV News.

The community’s Elgar Peterson Arena will be opened to the public. The building was a focal point for mourners after the accident.

This will be the first in-person memorial event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video clips from past services will be displayed as well as some of the donated items that were cast from around…