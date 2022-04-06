The anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident marked quietly in the team's hometown

The anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident marked quietly in the team’s hometown

The fourth anniversary of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus accident will bring calm in a community that has been “changed forever.”

On April 6, 2018, a semi collided with a Junior A hockey team bus, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

“We consulted with the families and those involved and they determined they would have a low-key ceremony today,” city mayor Michael Beheel told CTV News.

The community’s Elgar Peterson Arena will be opened to the public. The building was a focal point for mourners after the accident.

This will be the first in-person memorial event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video clips from past services will be displayed as well as some of the donated items that were cast from around…


Read Full News