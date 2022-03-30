The announcement of former Cassie Engels with Tomas Fonzi that revolutionized fans

If from a fandom who does not lose hope to see their favorite actors again on the screen, then we can talk about staunch adherents of the novel Cassie Angels. The fiction, released in 2007, launched a group of teenagers to fame who Today he continues to act in the country’s art scene. Despite having separate work projects, their fans are excited that a meeting arises between them to give a new twist to the story that marked an entire generation. At the moment, although it appears to be more of a wish than a concrete project, fans will be able to get closer to that dream. The meeting of Candela Vetrano, Marie del Cerro and Agustin “Cachete” Sierra in a play with Tomas Fonzi.

In the last few hours since…