The Apprentice chaos at Harpreet Kaur Huddersfield dessert shop as sister and family wild for winner

It’s official Huddersfield’s own Harpreet Kaur has won The Apprentice!

After 12 rollercoaster weeks, after tackling challenges ranging from crafting a new baby food to creating their own video game, the two finalists went head-to-head in Thursday night’s finals as they asked business guru Lord Allen for £ 250,000 to claim the investment. Sugar.

For tonight’s final assignment, two budding entrepreneurs were asked to take on a three-day-long challenge to design a new brand for their company, create a digital billboard, and direct and edit a television ad.

Read more:The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe Real Life Story, Cast and Air Date for John and Anne Darwin ITV Drama

In a thrilling twist, both the finalists were able to make their own picks…