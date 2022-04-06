The Apprentice: Lord Sugar breaks up with winner Sean Gabidon

The Apprentice’s Sean Gabidon and Lord Sugar are no longer in business (Picture: BBC)

God Alan Sugar has ‘parted ways’ with past Apprentice winner Sean Gabidon, just weeks after Harpreet Kaur was crowned champion of the latest series.

Cyan went into business with Mogul in 2018 after securing his investment for his bespoke swimwear company on a BBC show.

However, Lord Sugar has ceased to be a director in the venture since then.

According to Companies House, his role within the company was “terminated” last month and his investment company Amvest Ltd. has also been liquidated.

Lord Sugar invested the usual £250,000 in Sian Marie fashion, but documents obtained from the Company House showed he had stepped down in recent weeks.