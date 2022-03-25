LATEST

The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur’s Leicester-based aunt celebrates her victory

Posted on
The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur's Leicester-based aunt celebrates her victory

Billed as the world’s toughest job interview, Lord Sugar has finally crowned his Series 16 winner after weeks of hard work. The final episode of The Apprentice 2022 sees Harpreet Kaur and Katherine Louise Byrne face to face to become Sugar’s business partner and earn a £250,000 investment in their project.

Called into the British Museum for their final act, eight previously eliminated contestants help Harpreet and Katherine build a new brand, create a digital billboard, and direct and edit a TV commercial. At the end of the challenge, Dessert Parlor owner Harpreet tastes sweet success with Ohsoyam.

Soon after announcing her victory with Sugar’s ‘You’re Higher’ line, Harpreet’s aunt took to Instagram of her business to celebrate. Posting “Well done for my niece”

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top