The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur’s Leicester-based aunt celebrates her victory

Billed as the world’s toughest job interview, Lord Sugar has finally crowned his Series 16 winner after weeks of hard work. The final episode of The Apprentice 2022 sees Harpreet Kaur and Katherine Louise Byrne face to face to become Sugar’s business partner and earn a £250,000 investment in their project.

Called into the British Museum for their final act, eight previously eliminated contestants help Harpreet and Katherine build a new brand, create a digital billboard, and direct and edit a TV commercial. At the end of the challenge, Dessert Parlor owner Harpreet tastes sweet success with Ohsoyam.

Soon after announcing her victory with Sugar’s ‘You’re Higher’ line, Harpreet’s aunt took to Instagram of her business to celebrate. Posting “Well done for my niece”