The Apprentice winner just weeks after Alan Sugar is crowned new entrepreneur

Lord Alan Sugar has dropped another Apprentice winner after just four years in business together.

Just weeks after hiring this year’s series winner Harpreet Kaur, the mogul has reportedly broken up with 2018 winner Sian Gabidon.

She is said to have left her role as director at Cian’s beach and loungewear company, Cian Marie Fashion.

When the entrepreneur was crowned, Lord Sugar’s company Amswest Limited invested the usual £250,000 given to the winners and reportedly had “significant control” of their business, mirror report,

However, his position at the company was “terminated” last month, along with the sacking of his investment firm. Sun,

The Mirror has contacted a representative for Lord Sugar to ask…