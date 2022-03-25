Out of all the fallout of the multiple lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, there was a huge benefit for those who made the transition to work from home.

As in-person meetings shifted to Zoom video chats, we all realized pretty quickly that we really only needed to look presentable from the waist up — joggers with cue shirts and blouses, workouts Leggings, pajama bottoms and slippers. It was our little extra comfort in an otherwise tumultuous world.

and it seems learnerKay Karen Brady hasn’t been able to transition back to the full workwear wardrobe after the pandemic. The Baroness, West Ham FC’s vice-chairman and Lord Alan Sugar’s ally on BBC show The Baroness, recently admitted to a sneaky wardrobe trick he uses for maximum comfort…