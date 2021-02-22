“The approach you are winners from is very dangerous” – Toto Wolff on long-term success. sport

“You are the winner. This attitude is very dangerous” – what leads Toto Wolff to maintain the new found success in Formula 1.

Toto Wolfe has led Mercedes Extraordinary success in Formula 1. 1. Establishing seven titles in a row and dominance in the game will always be for his effective leadership.

Talking about long-term success, Wolff comments that behavior as a champion is one of the biggest factors in the length of your success.

“This is one of the most difficult aspects. Claiming the title would be a completely wrong approach. The attitude that you are the winner is very dangerous, ”said Wolf Speedweek.

“That is why you have to retaliate; You have to re-motivate yourself, set goals that everyone understands and see as a new inspiration for yourself. You can quickly introduce and explain it with PowerPoint, but everyone needs to internalize it. “

What are the changes for 2021?

Wolff was then asked if Mercedes allowed much less space for teams from 2021 onwards during the chassis freeze this year.

“A change in the sub-floor, of which a portion is cut off, is crucial in technology. This forced rethinking of the whole concept. So we cannot rule out that Red Bull Racing or Aston Martin will come up with a better solution. “

Meanwhile, they gave their full support to the pair of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, as George Russell and Esteban Ocon have developed extensively in 2020 and will be in the final year of the teams related to their contracts.

“Okon is in the second year of a two-year contract with Renault and Alpine F1. Russell is with Williams this year. So there is some variation for 2022, but until then, all our support goes to Valtteri and Lewis. “

“We will evaluate in the middle of the year whether there will be a change in 2022. It is definitely too soon to talk about the scenario of 2022.”