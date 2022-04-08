The Argentina national team lost to Chile in Córdoba in April 2022.

With the return of Estefania Banini to the national team, Argentina faced Chile in Córdoba. America’s Cup this year.

It was a 1–0 win for La Rosa with a goal against Augustina Barroso. A spectacular setting could be seen in the stands of the Mario Alberto Kemps Stadium, which hosted Albicelestes players for the first time.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 4:00 PM at Juan Gilberto Funes in San Luis.

Photos: AFA

first time

The Argentina national team was dominated by B in the first half.ANini, when touched the 22nd ball, managed to scatter her Chilean teammates.

Our Captain, Vanina KoreaHad a quiet first half where he didn’t have very good saves….