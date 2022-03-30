The arts took a leap due to lack of funding

Industry researchers say the federal government is slashing arts and cultural funding by ending its COVID-19 support package too early.

With spending falling from $990 million in 2021-22 to $799 million in 2022-23, the Arts and Cultural Development Fund will drop from $159 million to just $20.3 million.

Meanwhile further projections paint a dire picture for government film and television investment, particularly for Body Screen Australia’s funding, as well as a major reduction in funding for regional arts.

Dr. Ben Eltham, lecturer at Monash University’s School of Media, Film and Journalism, explains gas light There is “penance ripe in the next three or four years”.

The 2022-23 Federal Budget Restart brings the final payment of $20 million in investment …