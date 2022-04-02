The Atlanta Falcons are the perfect team for Colin Kaepernick

As the draft draws to a close, it looks like the Atlanta Falcons will stick with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback, perhaps bringing in a more experienced substitute. While the Falcons may still opt to pick up the quarterback, it looks like Atlanta will roll with a seasoned starter and address the situation next off-season.

Mariota has had his struggles as a starter and the starting job will require competition which means Atlanta will bring in a more experienced or mid-to-late-round draft pick to compete with Mariota.

Michigan’s spring game was a reminder that there is a veteran substitute available for the Falcons, Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick remains unemployed and is faced with the question of whether he still has the pace and athleticism that helped lead…