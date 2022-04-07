The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Toronto Raptors in less than three minutes

The Atlanta Hawks (41-38) suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, but it wasn’t because Pascal Siakami walked away. They now sit nine-placed in the Eastern Conference after the Brooklyn Nets took the Houston Rockets to eighth again. Now, the Hawks will need some help trying and securing an extra bite in the play-in tournament apple.

As it stands, they will host the Charlotte Hornets in a winner-takes-all type of situation, one game for the right to face the seventh and eighth seeds, currently the winner of the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nets.

Now there are only three games left, and time is fast running out to make more progress.

Still, we can’t remember the forest for the trees and the damage to Toronto was bad in a vacuum. Not now…