Death is Conn Klusky, one of the founding members of vocal trio The Bachelors, the first Irish group to top the British charts.

Conleth, then known as Conn, began playing music with his brother Declan (December) in the 1950s, forming The Harmonicords group with John Stokes.

In 1960, he changed his name to The Bachelors and had several hits in Ireland, the UK and other regions. Some of his most famous songs include Charmaine, diane And I believe,

Although it failed to top the Irish charts, diane It made it to number one in the UK, making The Bachelors the first Irish group to achieve that feat.

