The Backstreet Boys are coming to Portland’s Moda Center this summer

In the late 1990s, it was required that all teens and preteens take an oath of allegiance to the Backstreet Boys, or NSYNC. If you chose NSYNC, how has your life of being completely wrong about everything worked out for you?

If you picked the Backstreet Boys, you’re in luck! Because Backstreet’s back and they’re playing Portland’s Moda Center in August.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6M6samPEMPM

That’s right, on Monday, August 22nd at 7:30 p.m. you’ll have the chance to watch the boys walk around and sing before your very eyes as part of their DNA World Tour.

Ticket Go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, $45.50 . Starting from, Ticket StubHub. also available on,

Expect pageantry and yearning and a lot of old millennial shouting. You know, just like you want…