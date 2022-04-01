The Bad Guys serves up sweet-tempered music on goodies and baddies

The mantra of ‘go bad or go home’ is the bad guys (G), a bank-robbing gang of hardcore-criminals composed of Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Snake (Marc Maron), Tarantula (Awkwafina), Shark (Craig Robinson) and Piranha (Anthony Ramos).

Caught in the task of pulling down their latest heist, the Bad Guys are on their way to prison when the philanthropic guinea-pig(!) Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayode) proposes an alternative: if the Bad Guys participate in his revolutionary new reform. program, and to prove themselves capable of doing good, they can return to society as free beings.

Adapted from Aaron Blabe’s Graphic Novels for Young Readers, and directed by Pierre Périfel, the bad guys is a fascinating animated feature that asks a profound question: is behavior good or bad, a matter of…