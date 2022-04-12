The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise its interest rate by 0.5% on Wednesday. Here’s What It Means for Canadians

A man passes by the Bank of Canada in Ottawa.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its second interest rate hike of the year at Wednesday’s policy meeting, with economists predicting it will be the biggest in two decades – by half a percentage point – in response to rising inflation rates.

How many more rate hikes are expected this year? What would they mean for inflation? Here’s everything we know from the announcement so far.

Is the Bank of Canada expected to announce another rate hike at its next policy meeting?

There is a broad consensus among economists that the Bank of Canada will raise its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, even though the bank typically moves in increments of a quarter percent. this would…