The barometer for the Tour of Flanders: what code do the favorites start with? I visit Flanders

With a scared heart or a bag full of confidence? Preparations for the tour of Flanders next Sunday are (almost) complete. Who deserves the title of top favourite? Who can be surprised? And who in vain chases after his best feet? Read it in our barometer.
The names in this barometer are based on previous reports about participation in the Tour of Flanders. The preliminary/official list of participants will not be released by the organization till the end of this week. We list the teams alphabetically.
alpesin-phenix
Wednesday does Matthew van der Poela His pleasant entry into Vlaanderen door-to-door. Dabbing about the cobblestones becomes a new test for his back, though the chronic illness seems to have been forgotten for some time.
Third place in Milan-Sanremo was already a boost during a tough cycling week in Italy…