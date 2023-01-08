LATEST

The Basketball Association agrees to Al-Ahly’s request and grants the Federation the Super Cup for the 2021/2022 season

Posted on

The Egyptian Federation’s Board of Directors approvedBasketballheaded by Dr. Magdy Abu Freikha, on Al-Ahly club’s request to award the Super Cup championship for the 2021/2022 season to the club. Alexandria Union.

The Board of Directors of the Basketball Association received a letter from Al-Ahly Club, stating that it waived any rights in this tournament, and expressed its desire to crown Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria in the Super Cup championship.

Al-Ahly indicated, in his statement, that his decision comes in appreciation of the fans of Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria, who were injured due to the fall of the broadcast camera carrier during the third quarter of the meeting that was held last December 24.

For its part, the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Basketball Association praised the Al-Ahly Club initiative, which reflects the meanings of sportsmanship among all Egyptian clubs. He congratulates Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria on the occasion of winning the title.

The text of the Al-Ahly club’s speech came as follows:

“Al-Ahly Club and its board of directors present you with its kindest greetings and wishes to your esteemed federation for continued success in serving the Egyptian basketball game.. and on the occasion of the events that took place in the super match between Al-Ahly Club and Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria on December 24 last, and the broadcast camera carrier fell on the fans, and as a result the match was not completed .. It gives us pleasure to express our happiness at the recovery of the injured from the fans of the sister club Al-Ittihad and their return to their families.. And based on the historical ties between Al-Ahly Club and its brother club Al-Ittihad Club, and the relationship between the two great clubs, which was and will always be greater than any championship.. We conclude to you the decision of the Board of Directors Al-Ahly waived any rights to the club in this tournament, and our desire to crown Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria with the Super Championship, in appreciation of its fans who suffered on this day, and its team that was superior by a number of points, and there was only one period remaining from the match time .. and away from any details Concerning the technical aspects and the result.. Al-Ahly Club congratulates Al-Ittihad Club for winning this championship and the happiness of its fans who love the game of basketball, which is linked with Al-Ahly fans with ties and constants that reflect values Supreme Sports.

b617224c-470d-4008-8eba-34f7c78763d3
b617224c-470d-4008-8eba-34f7c78763d3

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

441
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
381
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
366
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
322
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
best iphone editing best iphone editing
321
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
311
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
305
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
305
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
300
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
289
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top