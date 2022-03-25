THE BATMAN Deleted Scene Fully Reveals Barry Keoghan’s Joker

Batman was released earlier this month, but news of the film continues to swirl Ratalaada.com, Fans of the film will remember that the site plays a key role in allowing batman And Jim Gordon will communicate directly with Riddler to find out about his next goal. And now, the site leads to a deleted scene from the film. it was removed Batman The scene fully reveals Barry Keoghan’s Joker. Director Matt Reeves first teased the scene, promising we’ll see it eventually. And luckily, we didn’t have to wait long.

Five more minutes of Barry Keoghan excellence! While we only got a glimpse of the actor’s heavily shielded face inside the Arkham Asylum Room for one scene, this deleted scene treats us…