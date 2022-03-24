The Batman Deleted Scene Reveals The Joker Played by Barry Keoghan

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” may not have an after-credits stinger, but a newly released deleted scene opens the door for a sequel with Keoghan.
Batman is back again.
Warner Bros. has released a never-before-seen scene between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Barry Keoghan as The Joker in a deleted sequence from “The Batman”. see below.
Writer-director Matt Reeves shared a screenshot of the scene Twitter, writing, “Who gets the last laugh…?” Prizes were also presented to those who completed the five-minute sequence. ratalda.com crossword puzzle.
Batman is shown meeting the Joker at Arkham Asylum and presenting the villain with a pile of papers, which the Joker teases, marking their “first anniversary”. Batman asks for the Joker’s help in understanding a…