'The Batman' deleted scene shows Barry Keoghan's Joker, Robert Pattinson

'The Batman' deleted scene shows Barry Keoghan's Joker, Robert Pattinson

Warner Bros. fans of “The Batman” go wild when it releases Thursday Deleted scenes From the superhero flick.

The clip shows actor Barry Keoghan’s character, the Joker, coming face-to-face with Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

The five-minute clip featured Keoghan through the stained glass partition of the prison as he speaks with Batman.

The “Eternal” star sports white clown makeup, razored ash-blonde hair, handcuffs and an orange and white striped Arkham Asylum jumpsuit.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” The wounded Joker tells Batman in the clip.

The superhero goes to the Joker to find out information about his current nemesis, the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), and why the prankster is leaving notes for Batman.

