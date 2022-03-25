The Batman deleted scene shows Robert Pattinson confront Barry Keoghan’s Joker, fans want more. Watch | Hollywood

Director Matt Reeves has shared a deleted scene from Warner Bros.’s recent blockbuster The Batman. The scene shows Robert Pattinson meeting Batman and interacting with the Joker inside Arkham State Penitentiary. The scene was eventually shot as part of the film’s first act, but was cut as director Matt because the Joker’s presence in the film could distract the audience from the actual villain—the Riddler (played by Paul Dano). . The Joker (Barry Keoghan) makes a brief appearance in the scene after the film’s credits, where he is seen talking to the Riddler. Read also: Batman Review: Robert Pattinson,…