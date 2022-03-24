The Batman deleted scene with Barry Keoghan’s Joker has been released

The Batman deleted scene featuring Barry Keoghan’s Joker has finally been released.

The five-minute scene sees Robert Pattinson’s Batman desperately in need of help catching up with Paul Dano’s Riddler, who visits the Joker in Arkham.

Not only does this give us a better look at the full Joker design (which was obscured in The Batman’s Final Cut), but we learn that their fateful meeting takes place for the first time on the first anniversary of Batman and the Joker’s fight.

In case you need convincing, Keoghan’s Joker is as dangerous and scary as you can imagine — and we hope he’ll be at least one of Batman 2’s villains.

This scene first surfaced through The Batman Ratalda Sitewhich asks you to solve three puzzles.

The first asks: “It’s not a joke, but sometimes …