The Batman: Joker played by Barry Keoghan revealed in deleted scene

Warner Bros. has shared a deleted scene Batman Featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker.

The film’s director Matt Reeves posted a screenshot of the video to social media on Thursday, March 24.

The image shows The Joker in prison, separated from Robert Pattinson’s Batman by a glass panel.

Using the caption “Who gets the last laugh…?”, Reeves’ tweet also included a link for game site Ratalaada.comWhere fans are instructed to answer a series of puzzles before being able to see the scene.

In a previously unseen clip, Batman is shown meeting the Joker at Arkham Asylum, where he presents him with a stack of papers.

The Joker teases the superhero that the gesture marks their “first anniversary”. Then, Batman enlists the Joker’s help to decipher a serial…

