The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days Announces Virtual Product Showcase Lineup – Yahoo Finance

The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days, a three-day digital event connecting the global advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, today announced the companies that will be featured in the Virtual Product Showcase. Integrated with the conference and exhibition, the Showcase will spotlight technologies and solutions from the industry’s leading suppliers, giving attendees and press exclusive access to cutting-edge product demos from Aceleron, ESI Automotive, Geyser Batteries, Graco, Parker Hannifin/LORD Corporation, and Sensata Technologies.

To tune into the event and Product Showcase presentations:

Scheduled for 18-20 May, the digital event is designed to meet the changing needs of the advanced battery and EV sectors that are currently undergoing unprecedented growth on a global scale. The Product Showcase is a well-established program that brings attention to the industry’s most technical and innovative products and solutions available on the market. Each company is allotted 15 minutes to present a product demo followed by an in-depth Q&A between the presenter and attendees; presentations will take place throughout the three-day event.

“Rapid technological advancements in battery production have yielded the ability to store more energy than ever, thus transforming how power systems are applied in EV/HEV vehicles,” said Rob Shelton, group event director, Digital Days, Informa Markets. “Engineers must be privy to the products and solutions on the forefront that are driving innovation and advancement—the Virtual Product Showcase serves as an interactive program for design engineers to learn from the best.”

Select Virtual Product Showcase presentations include:

Aceleron

Truly committed to a circular economic model, Aceleron exists to bring sustainability and innovation to the Tech industry by revolutionising the linear economy’s traditional battery manufacturing methods with their next-gen advanced storage, the Essential. At the core of the Essential is their Patented Circa™ Platform. This state-of-the-art assembly technology is engineered for the future, making the Essential the world’s 1st Serviceable, Upgradeable and Recyclable Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. Designed with its applications’ lifespan in mind, the Essential storage solution allows partner service providers to take apart, repair easily, and enhance the battery, giving it a new extended life. The Essential’s performance reaches new heights, at up to 200A+ peak power with more capacity than ever before. Aceleron aspires to accelerate access to cleaner energy storage worldwide and futureproof the technology to significantly increase battery life, optimise material use and reduce waste. Their advanced clean technology will help positively impact the environment, economy, and society. For more information, visit www.aceleronenergy.com.

ESI Automotive

Powered by efficiency at the digital event, ESI Automotive is highlighting its high-performance technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) at The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days. Experts will show how system-level solutions can help meet the EV challenges of range, power, and reliability. ESI Automotive will demonstrate how its portfolio of materials solutions can extend range by offering the lowest cost per kilowatt, delivering 40% more power, and providing 30 times more reliability. Chris Klok, Director Vehicle Electrification Strategy, will give a presentation on 18 May at 11:15 am: ‘High-performance materials for electronics – Improving Range, Power, and Reliability of electric vehicles.’ He will address solutions for die-attach, soldering, and plating. These enable EV inverters to be more efficient, last longer, have a smaller footprint, and be produced cost-effectively in high volumes. Visitors will have the opportunity to book meetings with experts about EVs and upcoming projects. Enabling technology for electric vehicles. Already on it. For more information, visit www.esiauto.com.

Geyser Batteries

48V bipolar power modules: safe and sustainable hybrid electrochemistry. This industry update reports on the recent advances in the development of 48V power batteries for industrial customers and update the automation and corresponding scale-up of manufacturing of Geyser Batteries’ bipolar modules. The update outlines the next steps in further industrialization of Geyser Batteries’ proprietary electrochemistry and unique know-how in bipolar design. Geyser Batteries is a brainchild of scientists with decades of experience in developing and manufacturing electrochemical power sources and supercapacitors utilizing bipolar design. The company was incorporated in 2018 in Helsinki, Finland to industrialise and expand the adoption of the disruptive energy storage technology invented by the founding team. Geyser Batteries is being built with a vision that the future is electric, and that electrification shall be sustainable and accountable. It is the full lifecycle of an electric solution that counts to make sure that the sum of all the changes it brings creates a positive impact on the planet. For more information, visit www.geyserbatteries.com.

Graco

For almost 100 years, Graco has been a leader in fluid handling equipment. We have been at the forefront of technologies and innovations that provided considerable contributions to many bonding, sealing ant thermal interface (TIM) applications in the automotive and electric vehicles battery market. Just as the automotive industry moves from combustion engines to EV batteries, Graco is also investing in electric-driven solutions for its pumping, metering, mixing, and dispensing equipment. At the core of this new technology is the APD – electric motor. This electric servo-driven motor offers superior control and is able to provide more significant energy efficiency as it no longer needs pressurized air. While noise can be an issue in a production environment, the electric motor can reduce the sound level to less than 80dBa. Graco strives to provide customers with A+ customer service. And with worldwide offices, engineering centers, and dedicated employees, we can give you the service and support you need. For more information, visit www.graco.com.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies will be featuring Battery Management Systems and Advanced Switching solutions from its product brands, recently acquired BMS provider Lithium Balance, and contactor and fuse expert, GIGAVAC. They will host an on-demand webinar about the new Lithium Balance i-BMS battery management system which features high voltage measurement accuracy, a compact hardware design and everything needed to manage and maintain a long-life, performant and safe battery.

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries.

Earlier this year, Sensata announced the full acquisition of Denmark-based Battery Management System (BMS) provider, Lithium Balance, accelerating Sensata’s efforts in electrification and clean energy markets.

Since its founding in 2006 as a start-up at the Danish Technological Institute, Lithium Balance has pushed battery-based electrification forward by developing the next generation BMS technologies for lithium ion batteries, including its XOLTA brand of fully modular, cloud connected energy storage systems (ESS).

Sensata’s prior acquisitions such as Gigavac in 2018 have helped position the company as a leading provider of mission critical high voltage protection on EVs and in the charging infrastructure. These additions further expand Sensata’s portfolio to offer battery management solutions to a variety of vehicle OEMs and integrated energy storage solutions to commercial and industrial customers. For more information, please visit www.sensata.com.

Please visit here for the full The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days Virtual Product Showcase schedule and conference agenda, please visit here.

Follow The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days on social media: #TheBatteryShow

