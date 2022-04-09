The Beckhams are getting ready to marry Nicola Peltz of Brooklyn

The Beckham family is making their final preparations for the lavish wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz this weekend in Miami.

Victoria Beckham posted a series of photos of husband David Beckham with their three young children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The first two photos show David with Romeo and Harper with pink, red and gold balloons behind them, while the third shows Cruz with a gold grille on his teeth.

The former Spice Girl wrote in her caption: “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kiss from Miami. We love you Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!”

Brooklyn, 23, is set to wed Peltz, 27, at their family home in Palm Beach, after getting engaged in July 2020.

Peltz, who starred in Transformers 4: Age of ExtinctionAmerican daughter…