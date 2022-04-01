The beginning of Ramadan 2022 has been formalized

The date of the start of Muslim fasting, as every year, was confirmed after lunar observations of the “Night of Doubts” at the Great Mosque in Paris.

[Mis à jour le 1er avril 2022 à 19h32] The final official date of the start of Ramadan 2022 (1443) was reported by the religious commission converging on the occasion, at the end of the “Night of Doubt” held on the evening of Friday 1 April at the Great Mosque of Paris. From 7 pm: This is Saturday, April 2, 2022, In fact, this traditional observation of the sky confirms, in addition to astronomical calculations, the entry into the new lunar month or not … and therefore the month of Muslim fasting.

