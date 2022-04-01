The best April Fools’ Day jokes of 2022

It’s April Fools’ Day, canonically the worst day to be in the business of writing news. Today is all about trying to trick the general public with fake products, bad takes, and typical internet pranks. Some of these jokes are better than others, because some simply suck. But I’m always pleasantly surprised by the memes of April Fools that give us a good chuckle. So here are some of my favourite April Fools’ Day jokes of 2022.

Hyper X’s Touch Grass Key Caps

(Image credit: HyperX)

One of my favourite comebacks at the moment is “touch grass”. It’s a saying which basically means, give over and go outside. You’re thinking too much about internet drama, getting too angry at insignificant things, too deep in the Twitter doomscrolling, get outside and just touch some grass. You’ll feel better…