The Best Betting Sites and Streaming Sites for the 2021 IPL – Film Daily

The 2021 Indian Premier League is just round the corner and cricket fans all across India will be getting very excited for the first match which is scheduled to start on the 9th of April. Indian cricket fans, along with watching all of the action, love doing a spot of IPL betting, so in this article we are going to take a look at how Indians can live stream the matches as well as take a look at the best cricket betting sites to sign up with for some IPL online betting.

Best Online Betting Sites for IPL Betting

Gambling, for the most part, is not legal in India, but there are archaic gambling laws and regulations in place that do not mention online gambling, meaning that it is perfectly legal for Indian sports betting fans to open an account with online betting sites.

Bookmakers know how much Indians love to bet on cricket and know how big the Indian gambling market is, which is there are many cricket betting sites that are perfectly happy to accept Indian players. However, how can you find the best cricket betting sites when there are so many to choose from? We have all been in the scenario where we have gone to a restaurant and seen that the menu is made up of 100 dishes and have sat there for a while contemplating what to order. Well, the same issue can arise when there are hundreds of cricket betting sites that you can choose from.

However, while there are not many out there who will help you to choose your food, there are plenty of online comparison sites that have a team of experts who will analyze all the important aspects of an online sportsbook and then compose reviews that you can use to find quality cricket betting sites. According to this site, the best bookmakers for a spot of IPL betting are:

22Bet

Betway

10Cric

Royal Panda

Funbet

LeoVegas

Spin Sports

888sport

Dafabet

Unibet

If you decide to open an account with one of these bookmakers, then we are certain that you will have a pleasant (IPL betting) experience. You will also experience a great cricket betting experience for whatever cricket event you want to bet on, which is important as obviously (IPL online betting) is only available when the IPL is in play.

Best Ways to Stream IPL Matches

Now that you know some of the best betting sites for (IPL online betting), we are going to look at the best way to stream matches from the IPL. There are several betting sites, including some of the ones listed above, that will stream some IPL matches, but when an IPL match is not being streamed on your bookmaker’s site, there are a few other great ways that you can still keep up with all the latest action.

Below we are going to provide you with some of the best apps that allow you to watch IPL action.

Disney+ Hotstar

From the 9th of March 2021, all live Indian Premier League matches will be available to watch. While you can watch some movies and other content on this app for free, in order to watch any IPL action, you will have to sign up to their Premium subscription plan, which will give you access to everything that they are showing. As well as the IPL, they show a variety of cricket matches that the Indian team are involved in. For example, they have recently been showing matches from England’s tour of India.

The Hotstar Premium package will cost you 1499 Indian rupees per year, which is very good for what you get. When there is no cricket action on that you want to watch, you can watch classic movies such as Harry Potter and many of the latest releases.

Airtel

Customers of Airtel will be able to watch the 2021 IPL on their mobiles just by purchasing the Airtel IPL Offer 2021. In this offer, you will get access to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP package for a year for just 399 rupees. You can activate this package by visiting an Airtel store close to you or by downloading the AirtelTV app on your phone.

YuppTV

If you are living in Canada or America and want to watch IPL 2021 matches on your mobile, then YuppTv is what you are after. All you have to do is download the app to your mobile, buy a subscription ($9.99 per month, $54.99 for six months, and $99.99 for the year) and you will be able to enjoy live cricket straight from your mobile. This app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Willow TV

Willow are one of the best cricket broadcasters in Canada and the US – they produce high-definition live cricket content and are official partners of the IPL, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Cricket South Africa, Zimbabwe Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, the Pakistan Super League, among others. You will have to pay a small subscription fee, but there is a 30-day free trial that you can use to see if you like it. You can cancel your subscription any time that you like. This app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

BCCI TV

Now, we must stress that you will not be able to find any live IPL 2021 action on BCCI.TV, but you will be able to find all the best highlights as well as interesting interviews from the players. As well as this, you will also get to watch the latest press conferences for upcoming matches that India are taking part in. Anyone who is a fan of Indian cricket team really should make this one of their go-to websites.