The Best Buy 3-day sale is back with huge price cuts on TVs, headphones and more – USA TODAY

The Best Buy 3-day sale is back with huge price cuts on TVs, headphones and more

Christine Persaud
 |  Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

When it comes to tech, Best Buy is a retailer that’s top of mind. The store offers a fabulous, diverse selection of everything from big-screen TVs and speakers for your living room to laptops and computers for your home office. Better yet, there are some huge savings in all of these categories right now thanks to the return of the company’s three-day sale.

Through tonight, May 9, only, you can take advantage of monster savings on some of our favorite electronics thanks to this savings event. If you’re looking for a great new pair of wireless headphones, for instance, you can pick up the best pair we’ve ever tested in the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which are currently $278. That’s $72 lower than the original price of $349.99!

These little babies offered excellent audio quality—a fact that was agreed upon by all of the multiple staffers who gave them a go—and top-notch noise-cancelation in our tests. What’s more, they didn’t hurt or squeeze our ears, making them super comfortable for all-day wear—something that can’t be always be said about headphones. More than 2,600 Best Buy shoppers loved them, too, giving them a collective 4.7-star stamp of approval, with reviews mentioning the “premium quality” and “superb sound.”

That’s not all: far from: There are lots of other deals to be had across every major category Best Buy sells. Check out all of our top picks from the promotion below.

The best deals to shop at Best Buy’s 3-day sale

