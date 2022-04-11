The best dressed guests at the Olivier Awards 2022

British theater insiders gathered on the red carpet at The Royal Albert Hall last night for the 2022 Olivier Awards.

Acting duo Jesse Buckley and Eddie Redmayne led the way in their chic looks before the cabaret in which they both starred, winning seven awards for the pair, including Best Actor and Actress in a Musical.

Dave Bennett / Getty Images

Buckley kept it sleek and subtle with a plain black twist on a Maison Margiela spaghetti strap top and skirt, which she paired with dramatic black opera gloves and a pair of De Beers diamonds. Playing it safe with an all-black ensemble has been preferred by many this awards season.

Redmayne looked dapper in a navy jacquard tuxedo jacket with a white shirt and bow tie by Ralph Lauren’s exclusive Purple Label. He wore the classic dinner jacket…