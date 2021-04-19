The best part is that my track won’t be dragged: Karan Kundrra on joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Karan Kundrra just lately joined Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” as Ranveer, Sirat’s ex-lover. That is the actor’s first stint in a fiction present previously three years. He revealed that he’s joyful to return on-board the present as a result of it’s for a restricted time.

He mentioned, “YRKKH is without doubt one of the longest-running TV reveals and has been on-air for 12 years now, however for me it’s new as a result of my journey simply began. Additionally, I select to be related to a present just for a particular interval after which transfer on to the subsequent one.”

“Taking part in a personality for too lengthy turns into boring for the actor and the viewers each. I really feel one mustn’t exceed the lifetime of character and the perfect half is that my monitor within the present gained’t be dragged,” he added.

Produced underneath Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” airs on Star Plus. It options Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan and Priyamvada Kant.