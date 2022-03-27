The best pictures of Paul Gascoigne as Rangers Legends vs World XI Ibrox. I steal the show

It was a memorable day at Ibrox when Rangers Legends took on the World XI.

Luis Figo built an incredible team for the visitors, including Portuguese stalwarts like Kaka, Claude Meckley and Gheorghe Hagi.

The Rangers team was also very good. Barry Ferguson was back in the blue and was joined by the likes of Ronald de Boer, Neil McCann, Sasa Papack, Jörg Albertz and Giovanni van Bronkhorst.

But it was a late choice in the game that stole the show as Paul Gascoigne climbed off the bench to the delight of a home support.

He also managed to score a goal in the final moments, although he could have got a little help from David James and the World XI defence.

He was also adjudged man of the match despite only staying for six minutes and it shows just how high the former player was…