The Best UFC Fighters to Come Out of New York

The UFC is on the verge of its subsequent gig occasion – UFC 261 – which can be headlined by the rematch between welterweight champion and Jorge Masvidal, who dropped a choice loss to Usman final yr.

The cardboard can also be one of the crucial stacked of the yr, boasting two different title fights; ladies’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defending in opposition to Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko placing her flyweight strap on the road in opposition to Jessica Andrade.

Who’re we betting on?

MMA betting followers can be conscious that Usman is a heavy favorite to carry onto his belt in opposition to Masvidal, along with his odds of successful coming in at 1.25/1, in response to betting web site 888Sport. It must be famous that the challenger can have had a full camp this time round, versus the six-day discover he had final yr.

The UFC has a wealthy historical past with New York, and never simply due to the landmark transfer in 2016 to legalize and regulate the game within the state of New York. Many all-time nice UFC fighters have come from New York, loads of whom are nonetheless lively within the firm.

Jon Jones

Essentially the most notable New York fighter is, in fact, Jon Jones who isn’t simply the most effective UFC fighter to return out of New York however is arguably the most effective UFC fighter ever.

In 2011 he made an indelible mark on the game by changing into the youngest UFC champion in historical past on the age of 23, however by additionally stringing collectively 4 wins inside 12 months in opposition to world-class opposition.

After submitting undefeated prospect Ryan Bader at UFC 126, Jones was provided a shot at reigning light-heavyweight champion Shogun Rua. In a star-making efficiency, Jones stopped Rua after which went on to defend the title twice that very same yr by submitting former champions Rampage Jackson and Lyoto Machida. That calendar yr holds up in opposition to any 12-month stretch of any UFC fighter in historical past.

Jones solely has one official loss in his report, although this was by way of disqualification when he was penalized for utilizing unlawful elbows in opposition to Matt Hamill, one other New York fighter who’s mentioned beneath.

So far it appears Jones’ most tough opponent has been himself. Numerous indiscretions outdoors of the octagon have hampered his development and stored him side-lined for prolonged durations.

With excellent placing and elite wrestling, Jones is harmful wherever a battle goes. After vacating his 205-pound belt, he now appears to be like set to invade the heavyweight division, along with his sights set on present champion Francis Ngannou.

Rashad Evans

One other distinguished UFC fighter from New York is Niagara Falls’ Rashad Evans, who misplaced a choice to Jones in 2012. ‘Suga’ gained the second season of The Final Fighter at heavyweight, however then dropped straight right down to 205lbs the place he cemented himself as among the best light-heavyweights ever.

With victories over UFC Corridor of Famers Stephan Bonnar, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin, the final of whom Evans gained the UFC title in opposition to. Evans couldn’t maintain onto that run of type, nevertheless, and misplaced the crown to Machida.

He closed out his UFC profession with 5 straight losses after which retired, although he briefly flirted with the concept of constructing a return with a distinct group.

Matt Serra

Lengthy Island’s Matt Serra was the quintessential New York fighter. Affable, humorous and down-to-earth, Serra was a fan favorite lengthy earlier than his gorgeous upset win over welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in 2007.

Although now maybe extra well-known for his well-known one-liners and media work, Serra was a hell of a fighter in his day, beating the likes of Yves Edwards, Jeff Curran and Ivan Menjivar. He additionally took BJ Penn the gap in a aggressive battle.

Nevertheless, it was his historic stoppage win over GSP that launched Serra into the dialog of nice UFC fighters to return out of New York. An enormous underdog heading into the bout, Serra pulled off arguably the largest upset in UFC historical past, although misplaced the rematch with St-Pierre in 2008.

Matt Hamill

Matt Hamill is worthy of inclusion on this record for a wide range of causes. For one, the Utica fighter has been deaf from start, and was the primary deaf fighter to compete within the octagon. He’s additionally the one man to carry a win over Jones, although, as talked about, this was the results of a disqualification when Jones was penalized for utilizing unlawful elbows of their 2009 conflict.

Exterior of that, he earned wins over prime fighters like Tito Ortiz and Tim Boetsch, proving himself extra than simply an anomaly. Hamill remained within the UFC till 2013, when he turned his consideration to separate organizations earlier than retiring in 2018.

Chris Weidman

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is one other very profitable UFC fighter from New York, with wins over Anderson Silva (twice), Machida and Vitor Belfort. His profession is now winding down, although he faces a fellow New York fighter in Uriah Corridor at UFC 261.

New York has produced a few of the UFC best fighters, from Jon Jones to Rashad Evans, these fighters have gained quite a few world titles and confirmed themselves as worthy of the Corridor of Fame.

Whereas it’s unlikely anybody will surpass Jones’ achievements and outshine his expertise, there are various New York fighters who’ve left a long-lasting mark on the UFC.

