The Big Bull Audience Reviews & Response Hit Or Flop Complete Star Cast Starring Abhishek Bachchan







The most versatile actor Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie has released on Thursday and the movie is related to the stock market. Still, the movie remains the subject of discussion because recently people watched the scam 1992 movie which was also based on the tricks of Stock Market and in just a small time duration this movie also has arrived among all the fans but both movies have their different space in the heart and here you can get to know that reviews and public reactions here.

The makers of the movie have done their best to make it overwhelming and they talk about it in the past as well quite often. He shares that when they are making the movie scenes at that time Director Kookie Gulati and his team studied a lot on the factors of the 1980 and 1990s circumstances and they read numerous books which gave them ideas, and through the movie, they have shown all the movements of that period among all fans of it who were eagerly waiting for the movie.

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is playing the opposite lead in front of Abhishek Bachchan she also has a wide fan following and her presence makes it adorable. The director of the movie has given his statement in which he mentioned that his entire team worked a lot in the making of the movie. He shared that they have watched a lot of videos released at that time and he also has an interest in the stock market and this made his work a bit easier and comfy.

As we have already mentioned that the movie directed by the most popular face who is Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Another side the story written by Kookie Gulati and Arjun Dhawan and Dialogues are added by Ritesh Shah. But the movie has proper teamwork such as screenplay, music, Cinematography, Edited, Production Companies and banners, and more Here you can get to know the cast details as well.

The Big Bull Star Cast

Abhishek Bachchan

Ileana D’Cruz

Sohum Shah |

Nikita Dutta

Saurabh Shukla

Samir Soni

Mahesh manjrekar

Ram Kapoor

As per the review, the movie seems amazing, and as everyone knows that it’s totally based on the true story of the Stock Market so it’s really looking attractive. Even the characters played their role equally well which will not make you feel bore but numerous people are comparing it with the recently released movie Scam 1992, and hence it has come into the limelight and become a discussion subject among the people but both movies have their different story plot and space so here you can check the reviews, cast and story plot of it.