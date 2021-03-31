The Big Bull Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Movie Review

The Big Bull is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie, releasing on 8 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar OTT App and Website. Anyone Who has a paid subscription to the app can watch and download movies. VIP and Premium subscriptions both will work here. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. Ajay Devgn and some others are the producers of the movie. Sandeep Shirodkar gives the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 8 April 2021. It is the story of financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990 by Harshal Metha. Its is also has the same storyline as the 1992 Scam web Series.
The Big Bull Wiki and Crew
|Name
|The Big Bull
|Director
|Kookie Gulati
|Producer
|Ajay Devgn
Anand Pandit
Vikrant Sharma
Kumar Mangat Pathak
|Written by/Story
|Kookie Gulati
Arjun Dhawan
|Screenplay
|Kookie Gulati
Arjun Dhawan
|Production Company
|Ajay Devgn FFilms
Anand Pandit Motion Pictures
|Lead Cast
|Abhishek Bachchan
Ileana D’Cruz
Sohum Shah |
Nikita Dutta
Saurabh Shukla
Samir Soni
Mahesh manjrekar
Ram Kapoor
|Genre
|Thriller, History
|Music
|
Score:
Sandeep Shirodkar
Songs:
Gaurav Dasgupta
Wily Frenzy
Mehul Vyas
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Dharmendra sharma
|Cinematography
|Vishnu Rao
|Releasing Date
|8 April 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Disney+ Hotstar
The Big Bull Trailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
The Big Bull Cast and Details
Abhishek Bachchan as Harshad Mehta
Nikita Dutta as Priya Shah, wife of Harshad Mehta
Ileana D’Cruz as news reporter
Sumit Vats
Mahesh manjrekar
Ram Kapoor
Sohum Shah |
Lekha Prajapati as Tara
Sanjeev Pandey
Saurabh Shukla
Samir Soni
Where to watch The Big Bull?
This will be an OTT release, fans can watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar App and Hotstar Website. You need a paid subscription of “VIP” or “Premium” to stream or download movies online.