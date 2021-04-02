The Big Bull full movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about The Big Bull Movie Download we will know all about The Big Bull Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.
The Big Bull is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
The Big Bull is a Bollywood drama, helmed by Kookie Gulati. The movie star Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana DCruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.
The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The Big Bull depicts the story of a man who sold dreams to India.
Movie – The Big Bull
Genre – Crime Drama
Directed by –
Language – Hindi
Country – India
Date of publication – 08 Apr. 2021
The Big Bull Movie Cast&Crew
|Movie
|The Big Bull
|Genre
|Crime Drama
|Cast
|Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta
|Director
|Release Date
|08 Apr. 2021
The Big Bull Movie Cast
- Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah
- Nikita Dutta as the wife of Hemant Shah
- Ileana D Cruz as a news reporter
- Sumit Vats
- Mahesh manjrekar
- Ram Kapoor as the father of Hemant Shah
- Sohum Shah as the brother of Hemant Shah
- Lekha Prajapati as Tara
- Sanjeev Pandey
- Saurabh Shukla
The Big Bull Movie Crew
- Kookie Gulati Director/Story/Screenplay
- Ajay Devgn Producer
- Anand Pandit Producer
- Arjun Dhawan Story/Screenplay
- Ritesh Shah Dialogues
The Big Bull Movie Release Date
08 apr. , 2021.
The Big Bull Movie Trailer
The Big Bull MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
Download
