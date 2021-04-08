LATEST

The Big Bull Movie Download Filmyzilla, Filmywap Kuttymovies TamilRockers, – Tech Kashif

The highly anticipated movie ‘The Big Bull’ by Abhishek Bachchan will premiere tomorrow on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is in the news thanks to its comparison with Hansal Mehta’s blockbuster web series Scam 1992. Hansal Mehta has insisted that both projects should not be compared as they are different.

Coming to The Big Bull, the movie is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in financial scams in the 80s and 90s. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Harshad Mehta in the crime drama film produced by Ajay Devgn.

The Big Bull release date and time

Producer Ajay Devgn shared the details of the release date and time on his Twitter profile. The Big Bull will premiere on April 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

The Big Bull will be released under the Disney Plus Hotstar’s First Day, First Show ki Home Delivery campaign. Under this campaign, Laxmii, Sadak, Dil Bechara, Lootcase and Khudahafiz were released last year. Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj – The Pride of India will be the last release in this campaign.

Trailer

The makers released the trailer on March 19, 2021. It received mixed reactions, mainly because of the comparison with the masterpiece Scam 1992Watch the trailer here:

Star cast

Unlike Scam 1992, the movie The Big Bull changes the names of the real characters. Abhishek Bachchan stars as Hemant Shah (based on Harshad Mehta), Ileana D’Cruz stars as news reporter (based on Sucheta Dalal). Here’s a look at the star cast of the movie:

  • Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah (based on Harshad Mehta)
  • Nikita Dutta as Priya Shah, Hemant Shah’s wife
  • Ileana D’Cruz as news reporter (based on Sucheta Dalal)
  • Sumit Vats
  • Mahesh manjrekar
  • Ram Kapoor as Hemant Shah’s father (based on Shantilal Mehta)
  • Sohum Shah as Viren Shah, brother of Hemant Shah (based on Ashwin Mehta)
  • Lekha Prajapati as Tara
  • Sanjeev Pandey
  • Saurabh Shukla
How do I watch The Big Bull in HD?

The Big Bull will be streamed exclusively on Disney + Hotstar VIP. It is one of the most popular streaming services in India alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Disney + Hotstar VIP annual subscription will cost you Rs 399.

