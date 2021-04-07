The Big Bull Web Series All Episodes Streming On Disney+ Hotstar, Review, Cast, Story, Plot

As we all know, the enthusiasm among the people for digital content is on a very high level. The OTT platforms are continuously introducing brand new movies and films for their viewers. Earlier, the digital platform mainly comes to release web series but now the filmmakers also releasing their movies directly on the digital platform instead of in theatres. Another blockbuster movie titled “The Big Bull” is all set to release on the OTT platform. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 08, 2021, on the most prominent and trending OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The Big Bull On Disney+ Hotstar

If talk about the plot of the movie then the movie is all about the life of Harshad Mehta life who is a stockbroker. For 10 years, he was involved in financial scams from 1980 to 1990. The movie is captured by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikram Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie has made under Ajay Devgn FFilms, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The screenplay and cinematography are handled by Kookie Gulati, Arjun Dhawan, and Vishnu Rao respectively. The music composed by Sandeep Shirodkar, Gaurav Dasgupta, Wily Frenzy, Mehul Vyas and edited by Dharmendra Sharma.

The movie is containing many actors and actresses who have performed exceptionally in the movie. The movie starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, Samir Soni, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ram Kapoor. Abhishek Bachchan essays the main lead in the film as Hemant Shah (based on Harshad Mehta). Actress Nikita Dutta is playing the role as Priya Shah wife of Hemant Shah. Ileana D’Cruz playing the role of a news reporter. The trailer of the film came out on March 19, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of Disney Plus Hotstar.

The trailer received immense response from the netizens. The trailer has got 37M views and 258K likes till now. After watching the trailer, the viewers are appreciating the performance delivered by the actors in the movie and keenly waiting to watch the full movie. The movie will be streamed on 08 April 2021 on the Disney+ Hotstar. So, if you want to enjoy the movie then you have to buy a subscription to the app. After subscription, you can watch all the streaming movies. Bookmark our site to catch all the latest updates.