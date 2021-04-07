ENTERTAINMENT

The Big Bull Web Series All Episodes Streming On Disney+ Hotstar, Review, Cast, Story, Plot

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Big Bull

As we all know, the enthusiasm among the people for digital content is on a very high level. The OTT platforms are continuously introducing brand new movies and films for their viewers. Earlier, the digital platform mainly comes to release web series but now the filmmakers also releasing their movies directly on the digital platform instead of in theatres. Another blockbuster movie titled “The Big Bull” is all set to release on the OTT platform. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 08, 2021, on the most prominent and trending OTT platform Disney+  Hotstar.

The Big Bull

The Big Bull On Disney+ Hotstar

If talk about the plot of the movie then the movie is all about the life of Harshad Mehta life who is a stockbroker. For 10 years, he was involved in financial scams from 1980 to 1990. The movie is captured by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikram Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie has made under Ajay Devgn FFilms, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The screenplay and cinematography are handled by Kookie Gulati, Arjun Dhawan, and Vishnu Rao respectively. The music composed by Sandeep Shirodkar, Gaurav Dasgupta, Wily Frenzy, Mehul Vyas and edited by Dharmendra Sharma.

The movie is containing many actors and actresses who have performed exceptionally in the movie. The movie starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, Samir Soni, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ram Kapoor. Abhishek Bachchan essays the main lead in the film as Hemant Shah (based on Harshad Mehta). Actress Nikita Dutta is playing the role as Priya Shah wife of Hemant Shah. Ileana D’Cruz playing the role of a news reporter. The trailer of the film came out on March 19, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of Disney Plus Hotstar.

The trailer received immense response from the netizens. The trailer has got 37M views and 258K likes till now. After watching the trailer, the viewers are appreciating the performance delivered by the actors in the movie and keenly waiting to watch the full movie. The movie will be streamed on 08 April 2021 on the Disney+ Hotstar. So, if you want to enjoy the movie then you have to buy a subscription to the app. After subscription, you can watch all the streaming movies. Bookmark our site to catch all the latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
740
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
740
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
737
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
730
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
717
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
716
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
675
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
631
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
598
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
593
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top