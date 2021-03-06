“The Big Men were Crying” – Motivational Story of Minardi’s Rebirth | sport

“Men grew up crying there” – In 2001, Minardi rebounded from a recession in just six weeks before the Australian GP.

in 2001, Legend of fernando alonso Formula 1 was introduced, but behind his introduction, an inspiring story of Minardi’s extraordinary involvement often remains untold.

“Six weeks and three days,” says Paul Stoddard. Motorsport. “When I was getting the real thing on the grid in Melbourne, I had six weeks and three days to move into that building in Fonza, finding just 40 employees and a little wooden mock-up of the car.”

“When we did this, the weeping men there grew – taking their eyes out in the garage.” Twenty years ago, Stoddard revived Minardi from his ashes, bringing him back to F1, a miraculous feat by his team.

It was not for the faint-hearted.

For a long time, the airline entrepreneur was trying to get his own team into F1 but was unsuccessful in his efforts until the opportunity knocked at his door.

“We were making it because we were going together but working 24 hours. It was not for the faint-hearted. He made his debut with Tyrell in ’97. “BAR got the entry, but I got all the equipment just below Ken’s desk.”

For “Buy99”, I went to Jordan and tried to buy 10 percent off AD [Jordan]. It didn’t work, but we had a great time! When I started an F3000 team – which was very successful with Mark Webber.

“Miracle, I tried to buy [Arrows F1 boss] Tom Walkinshaw, but when we went in and did the due diligence, it was such an outbreak of filth that no one would touch it with a barge pole!

“Then, just out of the blue, a phone call in December took me in Minerdy’s direction, and the rest they say …”