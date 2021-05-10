LATEST

The Big Picture: What were tech’s important stories in April? – www.computing.co.uk

How to sum up the last month? The best word would be ‘tense’.

In this series, Delta Site Editor Tom Allen looks back at the technology industry’s most important stories in April, through five different lenses.

We start with the rising tensions between the USA and Russia – a clear change from the way the countries interacted under Donald Trump. Why is this relevant to tech? Aside from the geopolitical ramifications, President Biden has formally laid the blame for recent cyberattacks on Putin’s shoulders, as well as issuring sanctions against Russian tech firms.

Elsewhere we’re looking at two massive data scraping incidents affecting some of the world’s biggest tech companies – and Facebook’s plans to deny, deny deny.

Watch the video above to see what other stories are part of this month’s Big Picture.

