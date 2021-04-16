The big talking points ahead of Rangers’ Scottish Cup clash

Rangers haven’t misplaced to Celtic since 2019.

Rangers host Celtic within the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Sunday. The newly-crowned Premiership champions will look to knock out the four-in-a-row holders as they search a league and cup double below Steven Gerrard. Right here, the PA information company seems at among the key speaking factors forward of the match.

Celtic want to finish Rangers’ 100 per cent Ibrox file

John Kennedy must discover a option to finish Rangers excellent residence file (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers are 20 factors away from the deposed champions with 4 league matches remaining and their unbeaten standing within the league and Scottish Cup this season owes a lot to their residence type.

The Gentle Blues have received all 17 league video games and one Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox, scoring 53 occasions and conceding simply three.

If Celtic, below interim boss John Kennedy, are to discover a manner into the following spherical they should finish Rangers’ home dominance in Govan.

However Celtic should not have any worry, ought to they?

Steven Gerrard will look to arrest a slight hunch in performances (PA)

Kennedy just lately claimed that Celtic on their day are the very best crew in Scotland, a remark which didn’t go down nicely at Ibrox.

However as Rangers took encouragement from their efficiency within the slim 1-0 League Cup closing defeat to the Hoops at Hampden Park in 2019 – their final defeat by Celtic – the guests will look to the latest two Outdated Agency video games for succour.

Celtic had the very best of the 1-1 draw at Parkhead in March and the 1-0 defeat at Ibrox in January, matches which belied the factors hole within the desk.

And following the morale boosting 6-0 win over Livingston on the weekend, Celtic will go into the sport with perception and confidence as they appear to take the following step in the direction of profitable the trophy for a fifth successive time.

Gerrard admitted performances have barely dipped compared to the title run-in however is assured that the magnitude of the sport will see his aspect hit high type.

Health points

James Forrest will hope to win his health combat (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kennedy will give James Forrest each probability to show his health.

The 29-year-old just lately returned to the Parkhead aspect after a prolonged spell on the sidelines after ankle surgical procedure.

Nonetheless, a tightening of his again and hamstring throughout the 6-0 win over Livingston final Saturday – the place he scored his second objective in two video games – noticed him changed simply earlier than the hour mark.

He’ll endure remedy all the way in which to Sunday with Celtic fingers crossed that he comes by means of.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been key to the Gentle Blues’ success however has not performed in two months because of a knee damage.

Nonetheless, there have been some encouraging noises popping out of the Ibrox membership on Friday and like Forrest, the Gers full-back will likely be given each probability to make it.

Who wants the win most?

Celtic have had an horrendous season.

Their bid for a tenth successive title was ended by Rangers, the League Cup left the Parkhead trophy room too and the resignation of supervisor Neil Lennon has the Hoops on the hunt for a brand new boss.

Profitable the Scottish Cup for a fifth successive time would see Celtic’s season finish on a excessive.

After stopping their metropolis rivals reaching the coveted 10 to win the league for the fifty fifth time the strain is off Rangers to an extent.

Nonetheless, one other cup exit within the Betfred Cup to St Mirren was a blow to Gerrard, who has but to win a cup competitors and he and the gamers will likely be decided to finish a league and cup double.

Taking Celtic out the equation will go an extended option to doing that. Each golf equipment have their causes for profitable, Sunday will reveal their ranges of dedication.