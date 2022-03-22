The ‘big tech’ take a strong bite out of the banking business | Companies

The outbreak of Covid blew up many paradigms. The big tech stepped on the accelerator to offer services traditionally offered exclusively by classic financial institutions. This is revealed by a report published yesterday by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which warns of advantages, including lower costs, but also of dangers, such as excessive efforts by traditional banks to avoid losing sagging or problems with data protection.

Payment services are the great battering ram of technology companies, with direct competition to traditional banks in areas with high rates of return. Google, Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Tencent, NTT DoCoMo and Mercado Libre offer online payment formulas that pose challenges for traditional players. And in some cases, they go further, granting loans and other banking services, according to a study by the Bank of Spain.

For sample, a button. The use of digital wallets grew from 6.5% of all e-commerce transactions in 2019 to 44.5% in 2020.

Penetration in the payment market of big tech is incontestable, according to the FSB. In China and India, the two big mobile payment firms, Alipay and Tenpay, together have a market share of over 90%.

The global confinement caused by Covid triggered the consumption of technological elements for teleworking and this translated into a strong growth in income of around 20%, together with strong revaluations on the Stock Market, of 60%, in 2020. Meanwhile, banks suffered from fear of an economic crisis. The Stoxx 600 of banks sank in 2020 by 25%, while the Nasdaq soared more than 40%.

beneficial effects

That the big technology companies enter the field of finance has potential beneficial effects. “The participation of big tech and the fintech in financial services can bring benefits such as improved cost efficiency and greater financial inclusion for previously underserved groups.

But the risks that these new players can produce in the system are high. From the outset, the regulation for technology companies and for financial entities, although it is getting closer, is far from being the same. Hence, several potential problems.

“There could be negative financial stability implications from reliance on a limited number of service providers. big tech and fintechs in some markets, the complexity and opacity of their activities and the possible incentives for risk-taking by traditional financial institutions to preserve profitability”, indicates the FSB report. There is also the issue of potential data protection issues for users of the big tech.

The need to closely monitor the behavior of big tech in the financial field is key. Their growth may accelerate the urgency regarding financial stability issues, due to the increased importance of new players that may not be subject to financial regulation. “This underscores the need to address the data gaps that currently hamper the assessment of financial risks and the systemic importance of big tech”, indicates the Council of Financial Stability.