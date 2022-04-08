The biological mother of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara explains why she left her for adoption

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met their adopted daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, who was born in Ethiopia, when she was six months old. The little girl legally became part of a family that also includes Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne after two years of paperwork.

Today Zahra turns 17 years old. Weeks earlier, her biological mother, Mantewab Davit Lebiso, recalled the tragic circumstances that led to her giving up her daughter for adoption, whom she called Yamrach (meaning “good news”) at birth, and the agency Reuters spread the story

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso told that she became pregnant due to rape. She clarified that earlier she did not talk about abuse as a woman in her community likes to be abused.

“He took out the knife and…