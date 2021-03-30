ENTERTAINMENT

The Blind Man Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

The Blind Man Web Series Cast

The Blind Man is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Red Prime App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Kajal Tiwari. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Red Prime app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 March 2021. The Blind Man All Episodes web series is directed by Avinash Giri. Rajesh Kushvaha is the producer of the web series. Red Prime is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Fat woman who wanted to have zero figure (Nisha), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.

The Blind Man Web Series Cast
The Blind Man Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name The Blind Man
Director Avinash giri
Producer Rajesh Kushvaha
Written by/Story Vasudev sharma
Screenplay Anjali Jain
Production Company Tulsiyani Movies
Owl Eyes Ent
Lead Cast Kajal tiwari
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music NA
Cinematographer NA
Releasing Date 30 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Red Prime

The Blind Man Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

The Blind Man Web Series Cast and Details

Kajal tiwari
Kajal tiwari
Kajal tiwari
Where to watch The Blind Man Web Series Officially?

Legally you can download and watch The Blind Man web series on the Red Prime app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

x