The Blue Jays get catcher Jack Collins in the trade with the White Sox

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Zack Collins from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire. Collins, 27, scored 13 doubles, four home runs and had 26 RBIs in 78 matches last year.

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Zack Collins from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.

Collins, 27, scored 13 doubles, four home runs and had 26 RBIs in 78 matches last year. The former 10th overall pick was chosen by the White Sox in the 2016 First Year’s Player draft.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound catcher earned a .645 on-base, plus-slugging (OPS) rating in his three seasons in Chicago, with 17 doubles, one triple, and seven home runs in 114 games.

McGuire, 27, also hit .253 with 15 doubles home runs and 10 RBIs in 2021.