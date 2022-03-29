The Blues beat Moana Pacifica in Super Rugby. Latest Rugby News

The Auckland-based Blues survived a red card and a rough period around half-time when they gave up a lead of almost 19 points before defeating Moana Pacifica 32–19 in a rescheduled Super Rugby Pacific match.

All Blacks prop Napo Loulala was sent off in the 58th minute on Tuesday to charge the shoulder with the Blues to lead 24-12, making contact with the jaws of Moana Pacifica center Fine Isi.

The Blues conceded a try but also scored a run while they were a man short and added a late penalty to close a win from five tries to three.

A highly impressive scrum gave the Blues a solid foundation and they used more penalties which resulted in a 19–0 lead after 35 minutes. They…