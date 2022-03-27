The Blues lose to Beauden Barrett after another major knock in a win against the Highlanders

The Blues have survived much of the loss of Beauden Barrett – and the Highlanders’ resistance – to win a hard fought 32-25 in Dunedin on Saturday.

With a crowd of 7563 in the stands at Forsythe Barr Stadium, the Blues took about 15 minutes to lead 32–18 points, but still had to dig deeper to repel a better Highlanders effort.

Joe Ellison / Getty Images Buden Barrett passes the ball against the Highlanders at Forsythe Barr Stadium.

However, much of the post-match debate will focus on Barrett. The 30-year-old made a heavy knock to the head in the 41st minute as big Highlanders midfielder Fetuli Pea crashed at a speed with a typically straight carry.

Barrett stayed down after contact, and although he was back on his feet shortly after, he was taken off for his…