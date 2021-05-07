ENTERTAINMENT

The bodies of those who died from the corona flowing in the rivers? Yamuna caused panic due to the sighting of many corpses

Avatar


Amidst the growing infection of the corona virus, when the bodies were seen landing near the Yamuna river bridge in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, there was panic among the people, police reached the spot after receiving information that dozens of bodies were found in Yamuna river in Hamirpur district, police found dozens of dead bodies in the river Were swimming

It was found that after the death of people in the rural areas of Kanpur and Hamirpur districts, the dead bodies were being carried by the villagers to the Yamuna itself.

Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh has said that when his in-charge arrived on the spot, he found that two bodies were brought in the tractor and then they were flown into Yamuna. According to the police, they found many more bodies flowing in the river.

While a few bodies have always been seen in the Yamuna river, but in the Corona era, there has been a flood of bodies in the river, which can be estimated that a large number of people are dying in rural areas.

