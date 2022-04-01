The bonus for retirees will be $6,000: when will it be collected and to whom will it be directed?

Given the 18% rise in food inflation in the first quarter, the National Social Security Administration (Anses) will announce this Friday New bonus of 6,000 pesos for retirees who have received minimum wage.

Payment will be made in April And it aims to offset the loss of purchasing power resulting from a 3.9% inflation rate in January, a 4.7% rate in February and a March rate that is estimated between 5.2% and 6%.

as he knew chronicler, He announced that it would be on Friday and that Fernanda would be in charge of Ravarta., Director of Anses. In addition, the remaining retirees may receive a bonus that will be regressive if the level of pension received is raised. That is, the higher the retirement, the lower the bonus.



Gabriella Cerruti, President Alberto Fernandez’s spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the next 48…